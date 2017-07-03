Matt Jones changes agents after asking for release

Posted by Josh Alper on July 3, 2017, 9:16 AM EDT

Running back Matt Jones has dropped down the Redskins depth chart since the middle of last season and didn’t play at all in the second half of the year, which was the impetus behind his agent’s decision to ask for his client’s release earlier this year.

Hadley Engelhard said he “very politely” asked the team to drop Jones from the roster so that he would have a chance to catch on somewhere with a more promising outlook. That request was not granted and now Jones has hired a new agent.

Drew Rosenhaus tweeted a picture of himself with Jones on Sunday to welcome Jones to his agency. Assuming Jones still wants to move on from Washington, the move to Rosenhaus is likely designed to further his chances of realizing that goal and perhaps will include a less polite approach than the one Engelhard was employing.

Jones ran for 950 yards and six touchdowns on 243 carries over the last two seasons. He also lost six fumbles, which contributed to the team’s decision to elevate Rob Kelley to the lead back role at midseason last year.