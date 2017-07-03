Monday’s PFT Live podcast takes a close look at the ESPN Tom Brady interview

Posted by Mike Florio on July 3, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT

Last night, I posted a little something about Tom Brady’s intriguing ESPN interview, during which he addressed for the first time his wife’s claim that he has played with multiple concussions. On Monday morning, I spent some time peeling the onion during a PFT Live podcast.

The issue has plenty of layers and levels and it invites speculation as to a variety of questions, including ESPN’s inexplicable failure to hype the comments before they aired or to showcase them after the fact.

The Monday PFT Live podcast also includes some talk about the excellent (but not as excellent as it could have been) All or Nothing season focusing on the Rams.

