New Raven Tony Jefferson says this is his most important year

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 3, 2017, 6:11 AM EDT

After four seasons as a Cardinal, safety Tony Jefferson switched teams this year and thinks he has a new opportunity to show what he can do.

In a long Baltimore Sun feature, Jefferson explains that he’s a competitor who still wants to prove he’s better than the NFL thought he was when he was undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2013.

“This is my most important year,” he said. “This is where you really make your mark on the league and stamp yourself in a division like this. I’ve got a lot to prove. It’s not pressure, exactly. It’s pressure I like. I can’t wait to put on the pads, honestly.”

Jefferson is looking forward to proving the Ravens made a smart move when they signed him to a four-year, $36 million contract this offseason.