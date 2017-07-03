Nigel Bradham resolves felony assault charge with deferred prosecution

Posted by Mike Florio on July 3, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT

The good news for Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham is that his felony assault case from a year ago is resolved. The bad news is that he’ll still have to deal with the NFL.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that Bradham has accepted a deferred prosecution in connection with accusations that he hit a hotel employee in the face, breaking his nose. It means that, if Bradham stays out of trouble and otherwise complies with the terms of the arrangement, the case eventually will go away.

Bradham’s problems won’t. The league will now conduct its own review and impose discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the revision to the policy from 2014, Bradham faces a baseline suspension of six games. As the league proved, however, in 2016 with former Giants kicker Josh Brown, the punishment can be dropped down to as little as a single game, with no transparency or elaboration as to why the player got a pass.

The agreement comes as Bradham was preparing to stand trial on aggravated assault charges, a second-degree felony. He separately faces misdemeanor gun charges arising from a charge that he brought a gun to an airport.