Report: Darren McFadden’s family members injured in Little Rock shooting

Posted by Charean Williams on July 3, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT

Video released Monday shows Cowboys running back Darren McFadden outside Power Ultra Lounge in the early morning hours Saturday following a mass shooting.

Arkansasmatters.com, a website run by two Little Rock TV stations, reports that McFadden’s mother said her son rushed to the scene to check on three family members who were shot. McFadden’s mother named the family members as Marvell Harris (23), Wallace Muhammad (35), and Marquette Muhammad (16). Reporter Victoria Price said other members of McFadden’s family also were believed to be inside the club when shots rang out.

Twenty-five people were wounded by gunshots, and three others were harmed while trying to escape.