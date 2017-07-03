Report: Jamie Horowitz’s firing a result of sexual harassment probe

The surprising decision of FOX Sports to fire National Networks President Jamie Horowitz reportedly comes amid an investigation of sexual harassment.
The Los Angeles Times reports that 21st Century Fox recently began investigating allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace at FOX Sports. That investigation included interviewing women at FOX Sports about Horowitz’s behavior.
Inappropriate personal conduct was hinted at in FOX Sports President Eric Shanks’ email to staff announcing Horowitz’s departure.
“Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to — should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable,” Shanks wrote in his email.
In the last year FOX has parted ways with two of its highest-profile employees, FOX News Chairman Roger Ailes (who later died) and FOX News host Bill O’Reilly, because of sexual harassment allegations.
look at this tool ..he ain’t gettin’ near anything he ain’t payin’ for
New Fox-wide corporate policy: Sexually harass someone else, and you will get Shanked.
Must be quite the Corporate culture there at Fox. Most organizations have had a pretty good handle on and a zero tolerance policy with respect to sexual harassment for a couple of decades. The fish usually rots from the head
Should have gotten fired for hiring that d bag POS Skippy Bayless. Spending that amount of money for a proven liar and fraud boggles the mind.