Report: Jamie Horowitz’s firing a result of sexual harassment probe

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 3, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

The surprising decision of FOX Sports to fire National Networks President Jamie Horowitz reportedly comes amid an investigation of sexual harassment.

The Los Angeles Times reports that 21st Century Fox recently began investigating allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace at FOX Sports. That investigation included interviewing women at FOX Sports about Horowitz’s behavior.

Inappropriate personal conduct was hinted at in FOX Sports President Eric Shanks’ email to staff announcing Horowitz’s departure.

“Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to — should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable,” Shanks wrote in his email.

In the last year FOX has parted ways with two of its highest-profile employees, FOX News Chairman Roger Ailes (who later died) and FOX News host Bill O’Reilly, because of sexual harassment allegations.