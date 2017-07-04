Eric Weddle happy to have a veteran like Tony Jefferson

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 4, 2017, 8:28 AM EDT

The Ravens are encouraged about the dimension free agent safety Tony Jefferson will bring this year.

But teammate Eric Weddle is also grateful for the work he doesn’t have to do.

In discussing the addition of the former Cardinals safety with the Baltimore Sun, Weddle admitted he spent more time than he’d have cared to teaching.

“No disrespect to any of the guys I’ve played with, but it’s nice not to have to explain why I do certain things or why I’m doing this in this coverage,” Weddle said. “From day one, he already had a feel for how I play and how to work off me.

“It frees me up a lot more mentally. I don’t have to tell him after each play why I did this or, before the snap, let’s do this. He already knows. That is just light years ahead of most guys I’ve played with. I’ve loved every guy I’ve played with, but he’s just on another level.”

(And since Weddle said “No disrespect,” none of the former Ravens he apparently had to steer into position have to feel disrespected.)

The addition also puts more of a burden of expectation on the Ravens, who also loaded up at cornerback by signing Brandon Carr and drafting Marlon Humphrey to go along with Jimmy Smith.