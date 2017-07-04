Evan Rodriguez hopes flag football can help him back to the NFL

Posted by Josh Alper on July 4, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Tight end Evan Rodriguez last saw action in an NFL game in 2014, but he hasn’t given up all hope of returning to the league.

Rodriguez is one of the former NFL players who took part in the debut of the American Flag Football League in San Jose last week and was named the game’s MVP after catching nine passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns from Michael Vick. He told Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times that he hopes the performance catches the eye of someone in the league who wants to take a longer look.

“I feel like this gave people a different view of me,” Rodriguez said. “I know I was a big guy that coaches wanted to use as a physical guy with my size, and this flag football league let me take advantage of my size and show my athleticism for a big guy.”

Rodriguez was a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2012, but didn’t make it to a second season in Chicago after a pair of offseason arrests helped the team decide to move on without him. He spent time with the Dolphins, Bills and Buccaneers after that, but has been out of the league since Tampa cut him ahead of the 2015 season.