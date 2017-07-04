Gabe Jackson: Derek Carr one of the most selfless people I know

Posted by Josh Alper on July 4, 2017, 7:16 AM EDT

During the press conference that followed his agreement on a contract extension with the Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr said one of his priorities was to sign a deal that ensured the team would have money available to keep his teammates from leaving as free agents.

Carr’s older brother David later said that keeping right guard Gabe Jackson was of particular interest and the Raiders were able to get a new contract done with Jackson last week. Jackson made note of that during a conference call to discuss his signing.

“It means a lot,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “To be honest, I started smiling when I first heard him say that because, I mean, he always said that to me before, that he wants to make sure everybody else is good, it just goes to show you about his character, and how he is as a person. He’s one of the most selfless people I know.”

With Carr and Jackson taken care of, Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper are at the top of the list of upcoming extensions for the Raiders. They may not come for a while, but we’ll probably be hearing more about Carr looking out for his teammates when and if they do get done.