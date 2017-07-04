Isaiah Crowell believes Browns are building something special

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 4, 2017, 4:41 AM EDT

The Cleveland Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2003. They are on their seventh different head coach and sixth different general manager since making that playoff appearance and are coming off a 1-15 campaign.

But Browns running back Isaiah Crowell sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

According to Jordan Hill of the Columbus Ledger-Inquirer, Crowell thinks the Browns may have some surprises in store.

“I feel very good about it,” Crowell said. “I feel like we’re building something special. A lot of people are underestimating us, but I feel like we’re going to shock the world.”

Going from 1-15 to the playoffs would certainly qualify as a shock.

The Browns have added 24 players through the draft alone the last two year. All 14 rookies drafted made the roster last season and are set to enter their second seasons with the team this fall. Three first-round picks this year (Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku) could also provide some front-tier talent to a roster that has been lacking for some time.

“I feel like all the guys we got are very talented,” Crowell said. “They’re going to be able to come out and help us tremendously from the start of the season. I just wish those guys the best. I hope they keep training hard.”

Even trending back toward .500 would be a big step for the Browns in 2017.