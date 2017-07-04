Jameis Winston gets a jump start on Hard Knocks

Plenty of players and coaches would prefer to take a pass on Hard Knocks. Not Jameis Winston.
Via JoeBucsFan.com, Winston has invited the Hard Knocks cameras to his private, 6:00 a.m. pre-training camp workouts. The move confirms that Winston plans to try to parlay the nationwide platform into superstar status.
And I’m fine with that. Although nothing builds a quarterback’s status like winning football games, Winston definitely has the desire to make himself into a franchise quarterback and his franchise into a champion.
While I typically pay little attention to Hard Knocks (because: (1) it’s all been seen and done before; and (2) I’m too cheap to pay for HBO), this year could be the exception. And not just because of Winston.
G.M. Jason Licht told PFT Live several weeks back that linebacker Kwon Alexander will provide plenty of entertainment for the HBO audience. As will coach Dirk Koetter, who clearly doesn’t want to deal with Hard Knocks — and who has a temper that some beyond the Buccaneers’ building have experienced directly.
There are some great young QB’s in the league, and Winston is among the best! This young man has the will and the work ethic to be an elite level signal caller. I would not be surprised to see the Bucs….with all their offensive weapons(Evans, Jackson, OJ Howard, Cam Brate, etc.)…challenge for the division this season! The NFC South is going to be one fun division to watch!
I cut the cord and no more HBO. It is legal to finagle with a firestick but I haven’t found the time, yet. Lost the NFL draft for the first time in forever. But going from $500 a month from 2 houses (one has an Apt) to $120 is noticeable.
I guess I’ll miss Thursday Night games or go out like the old days but the last thing I did before my dad passed away was stay in on Thursday night and watched with him. Don’t know why but something told me to stay home. I was here before the cable era and I am here to watch it end. 1980 t0 2017 (for me).
Life goes on and I have 4 kids who haven’t turned a TV on in 10 years. The NFL MUST be aware that there is a whole generation and counting out there not watching or caring about football.
They’ll get us with data usage bills. Then it will be the 60’s all over again with coat hangars for antennas, sticking out the window with your youngest holding it for better reception. Those were the days.
PS: I was also the remote and the vertical/horizon button holder for those who had the Motorola split screen problem.
Somehow I’m having a difficult time trying to picture Joe Montana or Tom Brady wanting the cameras to follow them around. Those guys were always wanting to put the spotlight on their teammates. There was a good young QB a couple years ago that seemed to love the cameras more than he loved football. The camera is your best friend when things go well, but they can be your worst enemy when things don’t go well. I hope Jameis re-thinks that decision.