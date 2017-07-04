Jameis Winston gets a jump start on Hard Knocks

Posted by Mike Florio on July 4, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT

Plenty of players and coaches would prefer to take a pass on Hard Knocks. Not Jameis Winston.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Winston has invited the Hard Knocks cameras to his private, 6:00 a.m. pre-training camp workouts. The move confirms that Winston plans to try to parlay the nationwide platform into superstar status.

And I’m fine with that. Although nothing builds a quarterback’s status like winning football games, Winston definitely has the desire to make himself into a franchise quarterback and his franchise into a champion.

While I typically pay little attention to Hard Knocks (because: (1) it’s all been seen and done before; and (2) I’m too cheap to pay for HBO), this year could be the exception. And not just because of Winston.

G.M. Jason Licht told PFT Live several weeks back that linebacker Kwon Alexander will provide plenty of entertainment for the HBO audience. As will coach Dirk Koetter, who clearly doesn’t want to deal with Hard Knocks — and who has a temper that some beyond the Buccaneers’ building have experienced directly.