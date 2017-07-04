Mitchell Trubisky sought advice from Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Ben Roethlisberger

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 4, 2017, 1:44 AM EDT

In the lead up to the draft in April, new Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reached out for advice from a handful of experienced NFL quarterbacks.

In an interview with Daniel Kaplan on ESPN 1000 in Chicago, Trubisky said he spoke with Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Ben Roethlisberger to get some tips and advice during the draft process and beyond.

While Trubisky said he relied on Manning and Luck for guidance to help him make a decision on whether to stay in the draft or return to North Carolina, it was advice from Roethlisberger that made the biggest impression.

“One of the best pieces of advice I got was from Ben Roethlisberger,” Trubisky said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. “We have the same agent so I was able to throw with him when I was preparing for the draft. He said, ‘You just have to go in there and be yourself. You have to be confident in your abilities and what you bring to the table. And your career is going to go how you want it to go.

“It sounds cliché, but I think that really resonated with me because you have to take charge of your future, your plan, and what you want to bring to an organization. You have to go in there, be confident, shape things the way you want them to go and have a voice and then people will follow. That was huge for me.”

Whether Trubisky will ever be able to reach the accomplishments of Manning, Roethlisberger or Luck is yet to be seen. The Bears traded up to select Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick because they have faith he will be able to have success in the future. For now, Mike Glennon remains the Bears present.