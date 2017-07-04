NFL Network screws up its foray into recruiting

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 4, 2017, 6:37 AM EDT

Ja’Marr Chase, a highly regarded high school wide receiver in Louisiana, said over the weekend that he would announce his college choice on NFL Network. But he didn’t, thanks to a screwup by NFL Network.

When a higher-ranked recruit, Greg Emerson, said he too would like to make his college choice on NFL Network, the network gave air time to Emerson and bumped Chase’s announcement off the show.

Chase is understandably upset, and he has retweeted several tweets criticizing NFL Network for bumping him off its show. Chase still hasn’t announced publicly whether he’ll go to LSU or TCU, his top two options. He indicated that he’ll make an announcement later this week instead.

Whether it was a wise idea for NFL Network to get into the recruiting business in the first place is an open question. But if they’re going to do it, they shouldn’t have left a kid hanging on what was supposed to be one of the biggest days of his life.