Reggie Gilbert hoping to go from Packers’ practice squad to contributor

Posted by Charean Williams on July 4, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

Reggie Gilbert spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad, learning a new position and learning to play special teams. The outside linebacker now feels ready to contribute to Green Bay’s pass-rush.

“I definitely think it’s night and day [from last year to this year],” Gilbert said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “I want to be able to contribute more than what I was doing last year in practice. Once I reach something, I’m always striving to be something better.”

Gilbert played defensive end at the University of Arizona, with 143 tackles and 14 sacks in 57 games. He went undrafted, though, and committed to learning to play linebacker and special teams. Gilbert knows his ability to play special teams likely determines whether he makes the final roster.

“All this was new to me,” Gilbert said. “I know a big thing for me was I was really uncomfortable on special teams last year, so I really trained on working in space and being more comfortable in being out there in space.”

The Packers lost Julius Peppers and Datone Jones in free agency, though they drafted Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel in the fourth round.