Seahawks still looking for a right cornerback

Posted by Mike Florio on July 4, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT

The Legion of Boom has, for most of its existence, resembled the Beatles, with John, Paul, and George forming the nucleus of the group and various guys playing the role of Ringo.

This year, it’s unclear who the Ringo will be.

Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune outlines the options for the man who will play right cornerback, across from Richard Sherman and in front of Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. Deshawn Shead continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in January against the Falcons; he can’t be counted on for Week One. Other options include Jeremy Lane (pictured, with G.M. John Schneider), Neiko Thorpe, and Shaquill Griffin.

As Bell explains it, coach Pete Carroll has said that Lane currently has the lead, but that would result in the Seahawks needing a new nickel corner. As everyone saw in Super Bowl XLIX after Lane, playing nickel corner, exited with a badly broken arm and Tharold Simon entered, it takes only one glaring flaw to allow a defense to be exploited.

The question becomes whether Griffin, a third-round pick, can quickly step up once training camp opens. If he can handle the nickel assignment — or take a spot on the outside and let Lane slide inside in passing situations — that could be the best way to properly complement John, Paul, and George.