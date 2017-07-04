 Skip to content

Two years later, Jason Pierre-Paul has come a long way

Posted by Mike Florio on July 4, 2017, 8:17 AM EDT
Two years ago today, Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul started the day with a van full of fireworks. He ended the day with at least one less finger.

The stunning news of the Pierre-Paul fireworks mishap led to a variety of story lines, from a stubborn resolve to return to dominance (he has) to a lawsuit against ESPN and Adam Schefter for invasion of privacy arising from the publication of medical records relating to the amputation procedure (the case was settled).

Although Pierre-Paul, who was operating under the franchise tag in 2015, lost millions due to his inability to play for much of the year, a one-year deal for 2016 coupled with a strong performance last season led to another franchise tag and, eventually, a four-year, $62 million deal.

America loves a good redemption story, but let’s not forget how this one came to be. While Pierre-Paul deserves credit for overcoming adversity, it was a self-inflicted set of circumstances arising from the same kind of nonchalance that will get plenty of others injured or worse this week when handling fireworks in an unsafe manner.

So there’s much to learn from Pierre-Paul, for good reasons and bad. On July 4, pay particular attention to the bad, especially if you’re starting the day with a van full of fireworks.

yo

Seahawks still looking for a right cornerback

Posted by Mike Florio on July 4, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT
The Legion of Boom has, for most of its existence, resembled the Beatles, with John, Paul, and George forming the nucleus of the group and various guys playing the role of Ringo.

This year, it’s unclear who the Ringo will be.

Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune outlines the options for the man who will play right cornerback, across from Richard Sherman and in front of Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. Deshawn Shead continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in January against the Falcons; he can’t be counted on for Week One. Other options include Jeremy Lane (pictured, with G.M. John Schneider), Neiko Thorpe, and Shaquill Griffin.

As Bell explains it, coach Pete Carroll has said that Lane currently has the lead, but that would result in the Seahawks needing a new nickel corner. As everyone saw in Super Bowl XLIX after Lane, playing nickel corner, exited with a badly broken arm and Tharold Simon entered, it takes only one glaring flaw to allow a defense to be exploited.

The question becomes whether Griffin, a third-round pick, can quickly step up once training camp opens. If he can handle the nickel assignment — or take a spot on the outside and let Lane slide inside in passing situations — that could be the best way to properly complement John, Paul, and George.

Reggie Gilbert hoping to go from Packers’ practice squad to contributor

Posted by Charean Williams on July 4, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT
Reggie Gilbert spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad, learning a new position and learning to play special teams. The outside linebacker now feels ready to contribute to Green Bay’s pass-rush.

“I definitely think it’s night and day [from last year to this year],” Gilbert said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “I want to be able to contribute more than what I was doing last year in practice. Once I reach something, I’m always striving to be something better.”

Gilbert played defensive end at the University of Arizona, with 143 tackles and 14 sacks in 57 games. He went undrafted, though, and committed to learning to play linebacker and special teams. Gilbert knows his ability to play special teams likely determines whether he makes the final roster.

“All this was new to me,” Gilbert said. “I know a big thing for me was I was really uncomfortable on special teams last year, so I really trained on working in space and being more comfortable in being out there in space.”

The Packers lost Julius Peppers and Datone Jones in free agency, though they drafted Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel in the fourth round.

Dolphins take comfort in having Matt Moore as their backup QB

Posted by Charean Williams on July 4, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT
When Matt Moore was a free agent last year, he visited the Cowboys. But the Cowboys didn’t want to spend what the Dolphins were willing to — $3.5 million over two years. While it might have seemed a luxury at the time, considering Moore had appeared in only six games the previous four seasons with only 30 attempts, he proved worth every penny last season.

Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury against Arizona last season put Moore in the driver’s seat, and the Dolphins didn’t miss a beat in making the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

He could start for a bunch of teams,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

Moore played in four games, with three starts, and completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 721 yards with eight touchdowns, three interceptions and a 105.6 passer rating. He also started the 30-12 loss to the Steelers in the postseason, completing 29 of 36 passes for 289 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“I think I was just always ready,” Moore said.

Moore, 32, goes back to the bench with Tannehill healthy. Moore and Tannehill are good friends, and Moore is comfortable in his role.

And the Dolphins take comfort in having Moore as an insurance policy.

13 days left for franchise-tagged players

Posted by Mike Florio on July 4, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT
They say it’s a deadline-driven business, even if four of seven franchise-tagged players already have gotten long-term deals done well before the July 15 drop-dead date for doing so. As to the three remaining franchise-tagged players who haven’t signed long-term deals, the true deadline looms.

Within the next 13 days, Kirk Cousins, Le’Veon Bell, and Trumaine Johnson will, or won’t, sign long-term contracts with Washington, Pittsburgh, and the L.A. Rams, respectively. If they don’t, they can sign only one-year contracts through the end of the coming regular season.

Two of them, Cousins and Johnson, already have accepted their franchise tenders, putting them under contract for 2017. Bell hasn’t, which means that he could sign a one-year deal after July 17 that, for example, includes a promise not to use the tag again in 2018.

Of course, the Steelers may not be inclined to tag Bell again in 2018, given that his $12.1 million salary for 2017 jumps 20 percent to $14.52 million for 2018, which could be too much for a tailback, given the market at the position. Thus, the challenge when it comes to negotiating a long-term deal becomes properly valuing the contract beyond 2017.

As to Johnson, who has now been tagged twice, he’s a year away from the quarterback tender, which means he’s a year away from the open market. Which means it’s going to take way too much to sign him  now, especially with two years of franchise-tag money in hand.

Cousins continues to hold the cards in D.C., with $19.95 million in the bank (minus taxes), $23.94 million due this year, and a no-lose proposition in 2018, with $34.47 million under the franchise tag, $28.7 million under the transition tag (along with a chance to sign an offer sheet elsewhere), a shot at the open market, or a long-term deal from Washington. As we’ve consistently has explained, anything less than this year’s franchise tag and next year’s transition tag fully guaranteed at signing ($52.64 million over the first two years) will represent a major concession by Cousins — a major concession he’s not likely to make.

With most NFL contracts quickly becoming year-to-year propositions from the team’s perspective, Cousins has proven the value of a year-to-year approach from the player’s perspective. To trade in his chance to push this dance to the limit by forcing Washington to make a tough decision for a third straight year, it’s going to take a lot of money. It’s likely going to take a lot more money than Washington is willing to pay.

However it plays out, a final answer as to each player is coming within 13 days.

80th birthday looming, Dick LeBeau still sees himself as a “Bengal and Brown guy”

Posted by Mike Florio on July 4, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT
He’s a Hall of Famer best known for playing for the Lions and coaching with the Steelers. But Dick LeBeau, the soon-to-be 80-year-old assistant head coach of the Titans, identifies with a team that cut him, and with another that fired him, multiple times.

“I’ve always been really a Bengal and Brown guy at heart, like I am a Buckeye, because I am from Ohio and I like the Ohio teams,” LeBeau recently told Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

It was Paul Brown, then coach of the Browns, who drafted LeBeau before cutting him. And it was Paul Brown, then owner of the Bengals, who hired LeBeau to serve as defensive backs coach in 1980.

LeBeau initially spent 11 years with the Bengals, helping the team to a pair of Super Bowls and climbing to defensive coordinator. Fired after the 1991 season, he landed in Pittsburgh as defensive backs coach, again making it to the role of defensive coordinator. He returned to the Bengals in 1997 as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach, later becoming head coach in 2000. He was fired after three seasons.

The return to Pittsburgh in 2004 started LeBeau’s most successful decade in coaching, with a pair of Super Bowl wins. Nudged aside for Keith Butler in 2015, LeBeau joined the Titans, where he’s been for two seasons and counting.

With many making Tennessee a trendy postseason pick, LeBeau could still get to another Super Bowl before calling it a career. Regardless of what happens, he’ll likely still see himself as a Bengal and a Brown, despite those two gaudy Super Bowl rings that celebrate their despised rivals from Pittsburgh.

Evan Rodriguez hopes flag football can help him back to the NFL

Posted by Josh Alper on July 4, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT
Tight end Evan Rodriguez last saw action in an NFL game in 2014, but he hasn’t given up all hope of returning to the league.

Rodriguez is one of the former NFL players who took part in the debut of the American Flag Football League in San Jose last week and was named the game’s MVP after catching nine passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns from Michael Vick. He told Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times that he hopes the performance catches the eye of someone in the league who wants to take a longer look.

“I feel like this gave people a different view of me,” Rodriguez said. “I know I was a big guy that coaches wanted to use as a physical guy with my size, and this flag football league let me take advantage of my size and show my athleticism for a big guy.”

Rodriguez was a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2012, but didn’t make it to a second season in Chicago after a pair of offseason arrests helped the team decide to move on without him. He spent time with the Dolphins, Bills and Buccaneers after that, but has been out of the league since Tampa cut him ahead of the 2015 season.

Jameis Winston gets a jump start on Hard Knocks

Posted by Mike Florio on July 4, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT
Plenty of players and coaches would prefer to take a pass on Hard Knocks. Not Jameis Winston.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Winston has invited the Hard Knocks cameras to his private, 6:00 a.m. pre-training camp workouts. The move confirms that Winston plans to try to parlay the nationwide platform into superstar status.

And I’m fine with that. Although nothing builds a quarterback’s status like winning football games, Winston definitely has the desire to make himself into a franchise quarterback and his franchise into a champion.

While I typically pay little attention to Hard Knocks (because: (1) it’s all been seen and done before; and (2) I’m too cheap to pay for HBO), this year could be the exception. And not just because of Winston.

G.M. Jason Licht told PFT Live several weeks back that linebacker Kwon Alexander will provide plenty of entertainment for the HBO audience. As will coach Dirk Koetter, who clearly doesn’t want to deal with Hard Knocks — and who has a temper that some beyond the Buccaneers’ building have experienced directly.

Eric Weddle happy to have a veteran like Tony Jefferson

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 4, 2017, 8:28 AM EDT
The Ravens are encouraged about the dimension free agent safety Tony Jefferson will bring this year.

But teammate Eric Weddle is also grateful for the work he doesn’t have to do.

In discussing the addition of the former Cardinals safety with the Baltimore Sun, Weddle admitted he spent more time than he’d have cared to teaching.

“No disrespect to any of the guys I’ve played with, but it’s nice not to have to explain why I do certain things or why I’m doing this in this coverage,” Weddle said. “From day one, he already had a feel for how I play and how to work off me.

It frees me up a lot more mentally. I don’t have to tell him after each play why I did this or, before the snap, let’s do this. He already knows. That is just light years ahead of most guys I’ve played with. I’ve loved every guy I’ve played with, but he’s just on another level.”

(And since Weddle said “No disrespect,” none of the former Ravens he apparently had to steer into position have to feel disrespected.)

The addition also puts more of a burden of expectation on the Ravens, who also loaded up at cornerback by signing Brandon Carr and drafting Marlon Humphrey to go along with Jimmy Smith.

Gabe Jackson: Derek Carr one of the most selfless people I know

Posted by Josh Alper on July 4, 2017, 7:16 AM EDT
During the press conference that followed his agreement on a contract extension with the Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr said one of his priorities was to sign a deal that ensured the team would have money available to keep his teammates from leaving as free agents.

Carr’s older brother David later said that keeping right guard Gabe Jackson was of particular interest and the Raiders were able to get a new contract done with Jackson last week. Jackson made note of that during a conference call to discuss his signing.

“It means a lot,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “To be honest, I started smiling when I first heard him say that because, I mean, he always said that to me before, that he wants to make sure everybody else is good, it just goes to show you about his character, and how he is as a person. He’s one of the most selfless people I know.”

With Carr and Jackson taken care of, Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper are at the top of the list of upcoming extensions for the Raiders. They may not come for a while, but we’ll probably be hearing more about Carr looking out for his teammates when and if they do get done.

NFL Network screws up its foray into recruiting

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 4, 2017, 6:37 AM EDT

Ja’Marr Chase, a highly regarded high school wide receiver in Louisiana, said over the weekend that he would announce his college choice on NFL Network. But he didn’t, thanks to a screwup by NFL Network.

When a higher-ranked recruit, Greg Emerson, said he too would like to make his college choice on NFL Network, the network gave air time to Emerson and bumped Chase’s announcement off the show.

Chase is understandably upset, and he has retweeted several tweets criticizing NFL Network for bumping him off its show. Chase still hasn’t announced publicly whether he’ll go to LSU or TCU, his top two options. He indicated that he’ll make an announcement later this week instead.

Whether it was a wise idea for NFL Network to get into the recruiting business in the first place is an open question. But if they’re going to do it, they shouldn’t have left a kid hanging on what was supposed to be one of the biggest days of his life.

Isaiah Crowell believes Browns are building something special

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 4, 2017, 4:41 AM EDT
The Cleveland Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2003. They are on their seventh different head coach and sixth different general manager since making that playoff appearance and are coming off a 1-15 campaign.

But Browns running back Isaiah Crowell sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

According to Jordan Hill of the Columbus Ledger-Inquirer, Crowell thinks the Browns may have some surprises in store.

I feel very good about it,” Crowell said. “I feel like we’re building something special. A lot of people are underestimating us, but I feel like we’re going to shock the world.”

Going from 1-15 to the playoffs would certainly qualify as a shock.

The Browns have added 24 players through the draft alone the last two year. All 14 rookies drafted made the roster last season and are set to enter their second seasons with the team this fall. Three first-round picks this year (Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku) could also provide some front-tier talent to a roster that has been lacking for some time.

“I feel like all the guys we got are very talented,” Crowell said. “They’re going to be able to come out and help us tremendously from the start of the season. I just wish those guys the best. I hope they keep training hard.”

Even trending back toward .500 would be a big step for the Browns in 2017.

Brian Urlacher says the Bears are plagued by the “Lovie Smith curse”

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 4, 2017, 3:20 AM EDT
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher believes his former team is cursed.

“The Lovie Smith Curse” to be exact.

In an interview with Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney on CBS Sports Radio, Urlacher cited the departure of Smith after the 2012 season as the point where things began to awry for the Bears. He also said he’s wondered what exactly the team is doing with their decisions this offseason.

I like to say it’s the Lovie Curse,” Urlacher said. “Because since he left [the Bears have struggled]. He got fired being 10-6. I think they fire him either way. Even if we go to the playoffs, I think they fire him. I don’t think the G.M. liked the way he coached the football team.

“The guy’s a winner. I love playing for him. I don’t know what the identity of that team is. They sign [Mike] Glennon, then they draft a kid No. 2. I don’t know what [they’re doing]. It’s confusing.”

The Bears have certainly struggled since Smith was fired following the 2012 season. They haven’t posted a winning record in any of the four seasons since and are on their second head coach since then as well. The 3-13 record last season was the worst by a Bears team since the schedule expanded to 16 games in 1978.

Chicago made the playoffs three times during Smith’s tenure, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2006. The 10-6 season posted by the Bears in 2012 was the fourth-best record in nine years under Smith. Nevertheless, Emery decided to change course after the year.

Urlacher also defended former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and said he was just as surprised as anyone by Cutler’s decision to move into the broadcast booth instead of continuing his career. He also said he hopes Trubisky is as good as his draft position would tend to suggest.

“I hope this kid is unbelievable,” Urlacher said. “I hope Mitch Trubisky is the best quarterback of all time. He looks like a stud. He’s 6-2, 6-3, put together, good-looking kid, he seems really nice – I hope they do really well. Their defense is going to be good this year. They were good last year and they had so many young guys play that it’s only going to help them this year.”

Mitchell Trubisky sought advice from Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Ben Roethlisberger

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 4, 2017, 1:44 AM EDT
In the lead up to the draft in April, new Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reached out for advice from a handful of experienced NFL quarterbacks.

In an interview with Daniel Kaplan on ESPN 1000 in Chicago, Trubisky said he spoke with Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Ben Roethlisberger to get some tips and advice during the draft process and beyond.

While Trubisky said he relied on Manning and Luck for guidance to help him make a decision on whether to stay in the draft or return to North Carolina, it was advice from Roethlisberger that made the biggest impression.

One of the best pieces of advice I got was from Ben Roethlisberger,” Trubisky said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. “We have the same agent so I was able to throw with him when I was preparing for the draft. He said, ‘You just have to go in there and be yourself. You have to be confident in your abilities and what you bring to the table. And your career is going to go how you want it to go.

“It sounds cliché, but I think that really resonated with me because you have to take charge of your future, your plan, and what you want to bring to an organization. You have to go in there, be confident, shape things the way you want them to go and have a voice and then people will follow. That was huge for me.”

Whether Trubisky will ever be able to reach the accomplishments of Manning, Roethlisberger or Luck is yet to be seen. The Bears traded up to select Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick because they have faith he will be able to have success in the future. For now, Mike Glennon remains the Bears present.

Darren McFadden confirms relatives among those shot in Little Rock

Posted by Charean Williams on July 3, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT
Darren McFadden released a statement Monday night, hours after video was released of him at the scene of the nightclub shooting in Little Rock early Saturday morning.

The other night, while at home, I received a call from my nephew that there was a shooting at the club where he and some of my relatives were. He told me that he got shot, many other people were shot and that some of my relatives were among those shot. Out of concern for all of the people affected by this horrible tragedy, I went down to the scene to check on my relatives and to offer any help I could.

“I appreciate all of the people who have reached out to check in on my family. We all appreciate your kind words and prayers. At this time, I am asking people to respect the privacy of my family and their medical status.

“Finally, I want to again send my thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the shooting.”

Arkansasmatters.com, a website run by two Little Rock TV stations, reported that three of McFadden’s relatives were shot at the Power Ultra Lounge. McFadden’s mother identified the three relatives as Marvell Harris (23), Wallace Muhammad (35), and Marquette Muhammad (16), per arkansasmatters.com.

Twenty-five people were wounded by gunshots, and three others were harmed while trying to escape.

