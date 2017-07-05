Barstool Big Cat talks J.J. Watt interview and more

Posted by Mike Florio on July 5, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT

The guys from Pardon My Take have landed their white whale.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, despite being relentlessly chided by the duo for months, agreed to be interviewed after Barstool Big Cat and PFT Commenter (my Internet son) raised thousands in charitable contributions from their Award-Winning Listeners. Big Cat appeared on Wednesday’s PFT Live (not really) podcast to talk about the Watt interview and whatever else came up during the 20 minutes or so that we talked.

You can hear it, wrapped around my musings on the news of the day (I blabbered long enough to come up with a Darrelle Revis theory for 2017) by downloading the show at Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, and/or wherever else you can get the PFT Live podcast.

Here’s Watt from PFT Live earlier this year in Houston; you can see Big Cat lurking in the background with his inconspicuous Hawaiian shirt.