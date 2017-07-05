Chiefs implement season-long game pass

Posted by Mike Florio on July 5, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

As teams try to fill stadiums in the days since the death of the shell-game threat known as the local TV blackout, creativity is becoming a requirement.

In Kansas City, the Chiefs have adopted a season-long game pass, which guarantees customers a ticket to each of the 10 preseason and regular-season games for a flat fee of $200.

“The limited number of seats available through the Bud Light Game Day Pass will be in select locations in the upper level of Arrowhead Stadium,” the Chiefs said in a press release. “Bud Light Game Day Passes are non-transferable and must be used by the purchaser.”

As noted by Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal, the Jets are the only other NFL team to use these device for filling otherwise empty seats. At least 22 Major League Baseball teams use it.

The press release notes that traditional season-ticket packages remain available to Arrowhead Stadium at $380 for the full year, which entails a fixed seat and the ability to re-sell tickets to the various games. The broader message could be that the Chiefs are scrambling a bit to convince 76,416 people to pay to attend the various games of a team that has made it to the playoffs in three of the last four years but that he been bumping its head against the ceiling of the divisional round.