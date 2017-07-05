Cowboys LB Damien Wilson arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Posted by Josh Alper on July 5, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT

When teams wrap up their offseason programs, coaches often talk about the need to stay out of trouble in the weeks leading up to training camp because they want to avoid situations like the one Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson finds himself in on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, police in Frisco, Texas have confirmed that Wilson was arrested on Tuesday night. Details about what led to Wilson’s arrest haven’t come to light, but he has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wilson has played in every game for the Cowboys over the last two seasons and made six starts during the 2016 regular season. He has 49 tackles and a half-sack in those appearances.

Wilson also found his way into pre-camp headlines last year when he was shot with a paintball and hurt his eye. Wilson avoided serious injury and an extended absence, but this development may have a bigger impact on his availability and standing with the Cowboys.