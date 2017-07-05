DeAngelo Williams “definitely” wants to play in 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on July 5, 2017, 7:37 AM EDT

DeAngelo Williams moved into a new arena recently when he slipped on some tights and stepped into a wrestling ring for a tag team match alongside former NFL player Quinn Ojinnaka.

Williams’ debut was a winning one, although it came with a brief scare when an attempt to leap off the top rope and drive his opponent through a table ended with an awkward fall for the longtime NFL running back. Williams told Adam Schefter of ESPN on a podcast that he once told his late uncle, who was a huge wrestling fan, that he’d get in the ring if the opportunity ever came about and that it was a one-time deal because he still wants to play football.

“I’m definitely playing football,” Williams said. “I guess you could say I’m waiting on the phone call. I guess you could say that. I mean, not guess. You can say that. I’m waiting on the phone call with a G.M. or head coach or whoever decides they need my services. I’ll be ready. You can rest assured of that. I work out every day. I keep in shape because I know once that phone call comes — when it comes, not if — I’ll be ready to step up and deliver.”

Williams ran for 343 yards and four touchdowns for the Steelers last year while also missing time with a knee injury and it may take an injury to another player for that phone call to come Williams’ way.