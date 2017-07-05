Derek Loville gets 15 months for drug trafficking

Posted by Mike Florio on July 5, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT

Charged in 2016 along with more than 20 others, former NFL running back Derek Loville has learned his fate for his role in a drug trafficking operation.

Via Kristina Davis of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Loville has been sentenced to 15 months for his connection to the drug ring led by Owen Hanson, a walk-on tight end at USC in 2004 whose football career went nowhere — but whose criminal enterprise became fairly large, before it all fell apart.

Loville, 48, spent nine years in the NFL, playing for the 49ers, Broncos, and Seahawks and winning three Super Bowls. Loville’s low-level role (and presumably his cooperation with the prosecution) resulted in a relatively short prison term, along with a fairly small fine of $5,000.

Loville, who played for the 1994 49ers, 1997 Broncos, and 1998 Broncos, had a career-high 723 rushing yards in 1995.