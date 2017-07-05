Dorial Green-Beckham clears waivers

Posted by Charean Williams on July 5, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT

Although the NFL’s Wednesday waiver wire lists the Eagles as having officially released Dorial Green-Beckham, the receiver already has cleared waivers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Green-Beckham’s release from the Eagles was reported Friday.

Green-Beckham becomes a free agent, though it doesn’t appear teams are lining up at the door to sign him.

The Titans made Green-Beckham a second-round pick in 2015, and he started five games, making 32 catches for 549 yards and four touchdowns. Tennessee traded him to the Eagles for offensive lineman Dennis Kelly after one season, and in 15 games, with seven starts, in Philadelphia last year, Green-Beckham made 36 receptions for 392 yards and two touchdowns.

Green-Beckham, though, had fallen down the Eagles’ depth chart with the arrival of free agents Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery.