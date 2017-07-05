Fireworks damage Nissan Stadium in Nashville

There’s been no word of any NFL players suffering fireworks-related injuries in 2017. NFL stadiums weren’t as lucky.
Via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, a misfired fireworks shell exploded in Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. The public agency responsible for the stadium confirmed that a shell struck the venue.
The specific amount of damage hasn’t been determined, but McCormick writes that it blew out “concrete and some seats” in the upper deck.
“Basically, a shell misfired and caused some damage,” director of the Metro Sports Authority Monica Fawknotson told McCormick. “We are waiting for a structural engineering company to come in. They will be on site tomorrow and assess the damage and get back to us. Thankfully, nobody was hurt. I don’t think this is going to interrupt any events at the stadium.”
The Titans open their preseason schedule at Nissan Stadium on August 19, allowing more than a month for any repairs to be made.
