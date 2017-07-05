Full list of Hall of Fame Class of 2017 presenters announced

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 5, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

Two wives, two coaches, an agent, a son and a teammate will present the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

To most football fans, the best-known name of the presenters will be Lorenzo Neal, the former fullback who was chosen as LaDainian Tomlinson’s presenter. Neal blocked for Tomlinson in San Diego from 2003 to 2007.

Longtime NFL kicker Morten Andersen has chosen his son, Sebastian Andersen, as his presenter. Sebastian is a high school linebacker in Georgia.

Terrell Davis chose his longtime agent and friend Neil Schwartz as his presenter. Schwartz represented Davis throughout his NFL career.

Two players chose former coaches, with Kenny Easley choosing his high school coach Tommy Rhodes, and Jason Taylor choosing his Dolphins coach Jimmy Johnson.

And two inductees chose their wives: Jerry Jones will be presented by Gene Jones, and Kurt Warner will be presented by Brenda Warner.