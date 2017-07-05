Jerry Jones’ wife to serve as his HOF presenter

Posted by Josh Alper on July 5, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last month that he knew who would be his presenter at the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio this summer, but wasn’t yet ready to make a public announcement.

Jones made the announcement on Wednesday and his presenter is a woman he’s come to know quite well over the years. It will be Gene Jones, his wife of more than 50 years and the mother of their three children.

“Any recognition that I may have received throughout our years in the NFL has been the result of a group effort involving all of my family,” Jerry Jones said in a statement. “Gene is the backbone of our family, and her influence guides and inspires all of us. She is my closest advisor, my best friend, and it is only fitting that she present me, and represent our entire family, at this very special time.”

Kurt Warner’s wife Brenda will be presenting him at the August 5 ceremony. Mrs. Warner and Mrs. Jones will be the third and fourth wives to serve as Hall of Fame presenters for their husbands, joining Kim Singletary and Deanna Favre on the list.