Jihad Ward poses for photo with a cast on left leg

Posted by Charean Williams on July 5, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT

Raiders defensive lineman Jihad Ward posted a Snapchat photo of him on a scooter in what appears to be a surgery center. Ward, wearing a hospital gown in the photo, has his lower left leg in a cast.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Ward favored his left foot at the end of the June 6 OTA practice and was not seen working the rest of the offseason.

Ward had surgery on his left foot in 2015 while still at Illinois. The surgery was to repair a stress reaction.

Ward, a second-round pick in 2016, played in all 16 games last season with 13 starts. He made 30 tackles and recovered a fumble.