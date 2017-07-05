Matt Paradis medically cleared for football activities

Posted by Charean Williams on July 5, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT

Broncos center Matt Paradis received good news last Friday, getting medical clearance to return to football activities, according to Mike Klis of KUSA. Paradis, who missed the offseason while rehabbing from surgeries on both hips, will participate in most on-field activity when training camp begins later this month.

“I never was that worried,’’ Paradis told Klis. “I might have been worried about quality, and that’s something we’re still going to have to work out. But man, they’re feeling great. I guess I never realized how much pain I was in previously and now it’s like, “You mean I’m not supposed to be in pain all day, every day?’’

Paradis did not practice for the final 10 weeks of the season because of hip pain but still played every offensive snap. The Pro Bowl alternate won the team’s Ed Block Courage Award.

He has not missed a snap in 35 consecutive games, including the postseason.

Dr. Marc Philippon, a Vail-based surgeon, repaired Paradis’ hips.