Only nine draft picks remain unsigned, including two Raiders

The Raiders’ signing of Eddie Vanderdoes on Wednesday leaves only nine draft picks unsigned. Oakland has two of the unsigned choices, having yet to get first-rounder Gareon Conley or second-rounder Obi Melifonwu under contract.
According to Howard Balzer of The Sports Xchange, who tracks signings, seven of the unsigned picks are first-rounders, including five in the top 10.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (No. 2 overall), 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall), Titans receiver Corey Davis (No. 5 overall), Jets safety Jamal Adams (No. 6 overall) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (No. 10 overall) remain unsigned. Safety Jabrill Peppers, the 25th overall choice of the Browns, also remains unsigned.
Melifonwu is the only remaining unsigned second-round choice, and Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams is the lone third-round pick yet to agree to terms.
Idk why teams try to nickel and dime these guys. They draft these guys to be the future of their franchise and this is how they begin their relationship with these young players? The value of these contracts is already set under the CBA, just pay them what they’re due. Nothing good can come from this tactic
Pretty sure Raiders are gonna wait to see the alledged rape charges cleared on Conley before they sign him..
There really is no rush, they just got to get the deals done before training camp kicks off
Raiders are cashed out after Carr and Jackson deals.