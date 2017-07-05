Packers sign Montravious Adams, leaving NFL with eight unsigned draft picks

Posted by Charean Williams on July 5, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

And then there were eight.

Only minutes after we posted that nine draft picks remain unsigned, the Packers announced that they have signed third-round choice Montravious Adams. The defensive lineman completes the Packers’ class, as they have come to terms with their 10 picks.

The Packers selected Adams with the 93rd overall pick. He will receive a four-year contract worth $3.14 million, including $744,766 to sign.

Adams made 147 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in his four seasons at Auburn.

His signing leaves only eight unsigned draft picks, seven of whom were drafted in the first round.

The seven remaining unsigned first-rounders are: Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (No. 2 overall), 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall), Titans receiver Cory Davis (No. 5 overall), Jets safety Jamal Adams (No. 6 overall) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (No. 10 overall), Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (No. 24 overall) and safety Jabrill Peppers (No. 25 overall). The Raiders’ second-rounder, Obi Melifonwu, also remains unsigned.