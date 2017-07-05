Parking lot altercation reportedly led to Damien Wilson’s arrest

Word came early on Wednesday that Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but there weren’t many details about what happend beyond Wilson being arrested at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Amanda Guerra of KRLD reports that Wilson was trying to park his truck outside the stadium and asked a group of tailgaters — there was a soccer match and a fireworks show at the stadium — to consolidate their party so he could use one of the spaces they were occupying. An argument developed from there and Wilson reportedly hit a woman while trying to back his truck into a space.
Guerra also reports that Wilson pulled a gun at some point. The linebacker was released from jail on a $20,000 bond.
In a statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple said that the team is “gathering information” about Wilson’s arrest and had no further comment.
If you look at the stats on NFLArrest dot com, Dallas is towards the bottom since 2000 (MIN, CIN, and DEN are at the top), and middle of the pack over the last 5 years (NYJ, SF, ND).
It hardly seems to the pervasive problem for the Cowboys that some want to make it into, but that doesn’t really fit into the narrative being pushed by everyone who loves to hate the Cowboys no matter what the facts may say, so carry on, I guess.
