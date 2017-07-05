Raiders sign third-rounder Eddie Vanderdoes

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 5, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

And we’re down to nine.

The Raiders announced they have signed third-round pick Eddie Vanderdoes, getting the list of unsigned draft picks into single digits.

The defensive tackle from UCLA started 32 games in four seasons for the Bruins, and was a three-time honorable mention All-Pac 10.

Of the unsigned picks, seven are first-rounders: Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (second overall), 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (third), Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (fifth), Jets safety Jamal Adams (sixth), Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (10), Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (24), and Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers (25).

Raiders safety Obi Melifonwu is the only remaining second-rounder, and Packers defensive end Montravius Adams is the last unsigned third-rounder.