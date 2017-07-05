Report: Dak Prescott accused of fake autographs

Dak Prescott has to sign a lot more autographs now than anyone anticipated a year ago.
And he’s being accused of getting some help with them.
According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, the Cowboys quarterback has been accused of using a machine to sign autographs for a memorabilia company for resale.
A company which authenticates signatures has refused to verify the authenticity of the signatures.
“They had a very machine like feel. You could see the starts and stops,” said Steve Grad, principal authenticator of Beckett Grading Services. “I immediately knew they were autopen. . . . I’ve never heard of a modern athlete doing this.”
There’s been no comment so far from Prescott or his agents, but it makes him the second NFC East quarterback in the midst of a memorabilia scandal, along with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is accused of passing off gear as game-worn when it may not have been.
I hope the machine spelled his name right.
Fake just like his game is going to be this year
As Harry Styles would say, it’s a sign of the times.
Misery loves company.
I never understood why anyone would want someone’s autograph unless they’re a kid getting it themselves in person somewhere.
Well this should at least shut up the Dallas portion of NFC East fans that have been all over Eli Manning for the helmets.
Shady
That is too funny, what a tool.
He doesn’t even have that long of a name. How much does this machine cost? How much time do you save? I hate everyone
Never understood the value of an autograph.
The whole concept seems silly.
a guy named Grad grades memorabilia. who would have thought?
Fake Prescott
Mara working overtime to quell the smoke around his qb.
I thought most athletes used auto pen? I have a certified Elway autograph on a helmet and it is certainly not hand wrtten. I think “certified” means that it is a true copy of the original, which is a little bit shady.
jm91rs says:
Jul 5, 2017 12:31 PM
Well this should at least shut up the Dallas portion of NFC East fans that have been all over Eli Manning for the helmets.
—–
nice try. but your guy is accused of having already sold “not” game worn memorabilia, whereas, this card company was already accused after the draft by having distributed cards with auto signatures. could be a simple example of a company trying to max their profits by pushing some fake autos through.
Stay classy Cowboys!
what an off season that team has had. Astounding.