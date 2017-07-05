Report: Dak Prescott accused of fake autographs

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 5, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

Dak Prescott has to sign a lot more autographs now than anyone anticipated a year ago.

And he’s being accused of getting some help with them.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, the Cowboys quarterback has been accused of using a machine to sign autographs for a memorabilia company for resale.

A company which authenticates signatures has refused to verify the authenticity of the signatures.

“They had a very machine like feel. You could see the starts and stops,” said Steve Grad, principal authenticator of Beckett Grading Services. “I immediately knew they were autopen. . . . I’ve never heard of a modern athlete doing this.”

There’s been no comment so far from Prescott or his agents, but it makes him the second NFC East quarterback in the midst of a memorabilia scandal, along with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is accused of passing off gear as game-worn when it may not have been.