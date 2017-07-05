 Skip to content

Report: Dak Prescott accused of fake autographs

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 5, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

Dak Prescott has to sign a lot more autographs now than anyone anticipated a year ago.

And he’s being accused of getting some help with them.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, the Cowboys quarterback has been accused of using a machine to sign autographs for a memorabilia company for resale.

A company which authenticates signatures has refused to verify the authenticity of the signatures.

“They had a very machine like feel. You could see the starts and stops,” said Steve Grad, principal authenticator of Beckett Grading Services. “I immediately knew they were autopen. . . . I’ve never heard of a modern athlete doing this.”

There’s been no comment so far from Prescott or his agents, but it makes him the second NFC East quarterback in the midst of a memorabilia scandal, along with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is accused of passing off gear as game-worn when it may not have been.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Home, Rumor Mill
16 Responses to “Report: Dak Prescott accused of fake autographs”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Jul 5, 2017 12:24 PM

    I hope the machine spelled his name right.

  2. superpunky5 says: Jul 5, 2017 12:25 PM

    Fake just like his game is going to be this year

  3. 4ever19 says: Jul 5, 2017 12:26 PM

    As Harry Styles would say, it’s a sign of the times.

  4. deuce22222 says: Jul 5, 2017 12:30 PM

    Misery loves company.

  5. tjacks7 says: Jul 5, 2017 12:30 PM

    I never understood why anyone would want someone’s autograph unless they’re a kid getting it themselves in person somewhere.

  6. jm91rs says: Jul 5, 2017 12:31 PM

    Well this should at least shut up the Dallas portion of NFC East fans that have been all over Eli Manning for the helmets.

  7. remstar10 says: Jul 5, 2017 12:33 PM

    Shady

  8. cmonitsfunny says: Jul 5, 2017 12:35 PM

    That is too funny, what a tool.

  9. cmoney20 says: Jul 5, 2017 12:38 PM

    He doesn’t even have that long of a name. How much does this machine cost? How much time do you save? I hate everyone

  10. baltimoresnativeson says: Jul 5, 2017 12:40 PM

    Never understood the value of an autograph.

    The whole concept seems silly.

  11. 345snarkavenue says: Jul 5, 2017 12:47 PM

    a guy named Grad grades memorabilia. who would have thought?

  12. xlivsaints says: Jul 5, 2017 12:47 PM

    Fake Prescott

  13. sportoficionado says: Jul 5, 2017 12:49 PM

    Mara working overtime to quell the smoke around his qb.

  14. screwmemean says: Jul 5, 2017 12:55 PM

    I thought most athletes used auto pen? I have a certified Elway autograph on a helmet and it is certainly not hand wrtten. I think “certified” means that it is a true copy of the original, which is a little bit shady.

  15. sportoficionado says: Jul 5, 2017 1:07 PM

    jm91rs says:
    Jul 5, 2017 12:31 PM

    Well this should at least shut up the Dallas portion of NFC East fans that have been all over Eli Manning for the helmets.

    —–
    nice try. but your guy is accused of having already sold “not” game worn memorabilia, whereas, this card company was already accused after the draft by having distributed cards with auto signatures. could be a simple example of a company trying to max their profits by pushing some fake autos through.

  16. josh1973sun says: Jul 5, 2017 1:09 PM

    Stay classy Cowboys!

    what an off season that team has had. Astounding.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!