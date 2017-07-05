Report: Darrelle Revis training in Florida with hopes of playing

Posted by Josh Alper on July 5, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

Outside of Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant doing some light recruitment on social media, there hasn’t been much evidence of interest in cornerback Darrelle Revis around the league since he was released by the Jets in late February.

That lack of interest apparently hasn’t led Revis to move on from hopes of playing another season in the NFL. Jason Cole of Bleacher Report reports that Revis is working out in Florida with designs on being on the field come September.

That desire may only stretch so far, however. As Cole points out, Revis is guaranteed $6 million from the Jets and that money comes with offsets so that the Jets’ payout would be pared down in the event Revis signed with another team. Unless that team pays him more than $6 million, Revis would essentially be playing for free as he’d be making the same money to play as he would to remain on the sideline.

Given Revis’ struggles on the field last season, questions about his conditioning and the fact that it is July, that price could be a major reach and Revis could remain unsigned after turning 32 later this month.