Report: Darrelle Revis training in Florida with hopes of playing

Outside of Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant doing some light recruitment on social media, there hasn’t been much evidence of interest in cornerback Darrelle Revis around the league since he was released by the Jets in late February.
That lack of interest apparently hasn’t led Revis to move on from hopes of playing another season in the NFL. Jason Cole of Bleacher Report reports that Revis is working out in Florida with designs on being on the field come September.
That desire may only stretch so far, however. As Cole points out, Revis is guaranteed $6 million from the Jets and that money comes with offsets so that the Jets’ payout would be pared down in the event Revis signed with another team. Unless that team pays him more than $6 million, Revis would essentially be playing for free as he’d be making the same money to play as he would to remain on the sideline.
Given Revis’ struggles on the field last season, questions about his conditioning and the fact that it is July, that price could be a major reach and Revis could remain unsigned after turning 32 later this month.
Yah…no thanks…
Never bet against a determined, bright man like Revis. Some team will sign him for 2018 with veteran minimum this year and a large team option bonus due three days after the 2018 NFL season begins. If he pans out this year and has something left he makes another payday while the Jets pay the majority of his 2017 salary; if he is done, his new team won’t pick up the 2018 option. I’m betting Revis already has the structure refined and ready for the first major DB injury after July 27. I’d bet on the Patriots if for no other reason than it would stick it to the Jets again.
32 is not that old.
Rodney Harrison was 31/32 when winning 38 & 39 with the Pats.
I wouldn’t mind the Pats giving Revis a contract at the vet min (let the Jets pay the rest) on a 1 year deal with a team option at 6/7 million for year two. Just to see if he can step it up a notch or two.
Lets face it, sometimes you “can’t go home”; and going back to the Jets was probably the worst decision Revis made after winning with the Pats.
Veteran minimum maybe
Revis may very well be the Don Mattingly of the NFL….
a few great years…but marred by a lot of injured plagued years.
but at least Mevis has that SB ring
He’s not a great person, and he did fall off a lot the last two years, but I think he could still contribute to some team in some capacity.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up on Pittsburgh’s roster down the line.
1) He quit playing hard and performed poorly
2) a team would offer him a small salary, vets minimum, maybe a little more with incentives
3) he has an offset against what the Jets owe him, so if he plays for less than 6MM the Jets get the earnings, so he’d be playing for free.
Do you think Revis would play a year for free?
He’s done.
Mevis will retire a Jet, commemorated by a “$” instead of a number.
To help celebrate Mevis’ accomplishments, the Jets will contact the Colts to learn who designs that organization’s participation banners.
Jets fans will celebrate Mevis with a spiral staircase salute
No team is going to pay $6M for a guy who now moves about as quickly as an island – and who showed no commitment despite all that tampering money from Woody.
What he lacks in speed and quickness, he makes up for with a mean left hook.
He’s working out as late as possible because he’s forced to… now that’s a winner! Definitely interested in him now 🙄
Your days of stealing paychecks are over, Revis.
Why? Will get 6 million if he stays home. No one will give him more than the Jets are on the hook for and he risks injury. And oh BTW, he made tens of millions during his (HOF?) career. Enjoy your life.