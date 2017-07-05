Report: Former Cowboys OL Torrin Tucker arrested in Tampa

Posted by Charean Williams on July 5, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Torrin Tucker was arrested in Tampa last week on a felony count of possession of marijuana, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

Tucker, now 37, started 24 games for the Cowboys in 2003-05. He tried to continue his career the next three seasons, spending time in training camp with the Bucs, Raiders and Texans but never made another roster. He also tried to make it in the AFL and CFL before playing four games in the UFL in 2011.

Tucker also was arrested in Tampa in 2012 on cocaine/marijuana/gun charges but worked out a pretrial agreement on those charges.