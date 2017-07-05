Report: Sam Darnold no lock to leave school this year

The Jets are going to be crushed.
While any talk about the 2018 NFL Draft is clearly premature since the 2017 college football season hasn’t even started yet, we’re already getting talk about one of the potential top picks.
According to Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network, there’s no guarantee that Southern Cal quarterback Sam Darnold is leaving school after this season.
He cited “several sources close to Darnold” as saying they wouldn’t be surprised if he plays two more seasons at USC.
Of course, if he has a good season and is in line to be the No. 1 overall pick (as quarterbacks will often be), it’s hard to imagine the redshirt sophomore returning to school.
Again, it’s hard to know whether he’d deserve such consideration, or whether some other passer might deserve it more. But it’s July, and it’s never too soon for the NFL teams planning to lose many games this year to start panicking.
Matt Leinert, Matt Barkley and Andrew Luck are 3 relatively recent sure things to return to school when they were supposed to be Top QB picks.
Luck didn’t hurt his stock at all.
Leinert fell from #1 overall possibly to still Top 10.
Barkley fell to Round 4…..
lol jets
If he has another season like he had last year, he’s leaving for the NFL. If not, he’d be an idiot.
Any QB who is slotted to be a top 5 pick that stays in school is jeopardizing almost $25 million. It’s a frequent occurrence that a highly rated QB stays an extra year and either doesn’t perform as well and their stock drops, or they get hurt, and their stock drops.
The Jets are bad now, but were decent several years ago (2 AFC Conference appearances). A good QB and a couple of very good drafts could put them in the play offs, especially if Brady retires in the not too distant future. Brady could get hurt or suffer another concussion.
I’d wait to see who was picking before I declared. The Jets is the last place I’d want to play. The franchise always has and always will play 2nd fiddle to the NY Giants.
There’s only 1 team in NY and they’re in Buffalo. New Jersey has that 2nd fiddle thing going on too.
The Jets main fan base is Long Island and all they had to do was build a Stadium at Pilgrim State or wherever out east and they would have shed the Giants shadow. Instead they actually entered the belly of the beast.
Getting rid of the one of the best, most dedicated players of the past 10 years (Harris) and him going to the Patriots is just sooooooo par for the course for them.
The Jets are definitely the odds on favorite to go O-fer, but stranger things have happened over the years.