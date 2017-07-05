Report: Sam Darnold no lock to leave school this year

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 5, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

While any talk about the 2018 NFL Draft is clearly premature since the 2017 college football season hasn’t even started yet, we’re already getting talk about one of the potential top picks.

According to Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network, there’s no guarantee that Southern Cal quarterback Sam Darnold is leaving school after this season.

He cited “several sources close to Darnold” as saying they wouldn’t be surprised if he plays two more seasons at USC.

Of course, if he has a good season and is in line to be the No. 1 overall pick (as quarterbacks will often be), it’s hard to imagine the redshirt sophomore returning to school.

Again, it’s hard to know whether he’d deserve such consideration, or whether some other passer might deserve it more. But it’s July, and it’s never too soon for the NFL teams planning to lose many games this year to start panicking.