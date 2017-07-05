Russell Wilson starts his own passing academy

Posted by Charean Williams on July 5, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT

Russell Wilson has started his own passing academy, the Russell Wilson Quarterback Academy (RWQB). His former Seahawks teammate, Jake Heaps, will serve as president. Heaps was on the team’s practice squad last year.

Heaps made the announcement on his Twitter account. Wilson posted a video, directing a message at potential clients.

“Welcome to RWQB,” Wilson says on the video. “We’re going to have some fun together. I’m super excited to teach you guys the game of football and continue to grow in terms of playing the quarterback position. I’m super excited to partner up with my man, Jake Heaps, a guy who has played in the National Football League, a guy who has been in the meeting rooms, been in the fire.”

The RWQB website says the academy will provide “the highest level of instruction for quarterbacks of all ages, NFL, college, and high school.” Of course, the idea of an NFL quarterback showing up at the academy, unless it’s a Seahawks backup, probably ranks as unlikely.