Aaron Rodgers will be first QB with 300 TDs before 100 interceptions

Ten players in NFL history have thrown 300 or more touchdown passes. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is poised to become the 11th — and the first to do so before throwing 100 interceptions.
As noted by Elisha Twerski, Rodgers needs three touchdown passes to become the 11th player in NFL history with 300. The other 10 quarterbacks averaged 171 interceptions before throwing their 300th touchdown. Rodgers has thrown 72 interceptions.
Here’s a look at how many interceptions each of the other 10 quarterbacks with 300 touchdown passes had thrown at the time they got No. 300:
Peyton Manning is the NFL’s all-time leader with 539 career touchdown passes. He had 152 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.
Brett Favre threw 508 career touchdown passes. He had 175 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.
Drew Brees has 465 career touchdown passes. He had 154 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.
Tom Brady has 456 career touchdown passes. He had 115 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.
Dan Marino threw 420 career touchdown passes. He had 169 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.
Fran Tarkenton threw 342 career touchdown passes. He had 219 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.
Eli Manning has 320 career touchdown passes. He had 205 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.
Philip Rivers has 314 career touchdown passes. He had 146 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.
Ben Roethlisberger has 301 career touchdown passes. He had 160 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.
John Elway retired with exactly 300 career touchdown passes and 226 career interceptions.
With just 115 interceptions at the time he threw touchdown No. 300, Brady had the fewest picks of anyone to reach the mark. Rodgers will throw No. 300 with about 40 fewer interceptions than Brady had.
The new nfl is a quarterback’s era.
This is the first data based statement that puts Rogers above Brady. I’m a Pats fan and all the other stats don’t mean much. Turnovers to Touchdowns is one of the more compelling stats.
GOAT stuck with an awful defense and a coach that can’t put together successful gameplans in January.
Carr will have 1,000 TDs and only 50 ints
Damn impressive…
Aaron Rodgers is a great quarterback and puts up amazing video game-like stats. Statistically, he’s the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
That said, the game has changed a lot since he came into the league. Interceptions are not tolerated to the extent they were even 10 years ago. Last year, Sam Bradford completed 72% of his passes and had a 4 to 1 TD to INT ratio and he’s widely regarded as a mediocre quarterback.
Can you say GOAT?
Most talented QB I’ve ever seen.
Good for Rogers, last I remember football was a team sport.
Lombardi’s are the only thing that counts…
How is he doing in the Lombardi category?
Impressive. Gotta protect the rock.
Right up there with Favre, Manning and Elway when it comes to all-time heartbreaking postseason collapses
That’s because it is easier to throw when your hand isn’t weighed down by Championship Rings!!!
TB = GOAT. Hands down.
As a lifelong Packers fan who remembers only too well how terrible the Packers QB’s were prior to 1992 I treasure every second watching him play.
I will say that now what I am hoping for is a consistent defense to help him out.
Could go down in history as the second greatest of all time.
it will be sad when he retires with only 1 sb.
There are so many oddball “records” now it seems like more ‘everyone gets a trophy’.