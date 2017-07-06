Aaron Rodgers will be first QB with 300 TDs before 100 interceptions

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 6, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT

Ten players in NFL history have thrown 300 or more touchdown passes. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is poised to become the 11th — and the first to do so before throwing 100 interceptions.

As noted by Elisha Twerski, Rodgers needs three touchdown passes to become the 11th player in NFL history with 300. The other 10 quarterbacks averaged 171 interceptions before throwing their 300th touchdown. Rodgers has thrown 72 interceptions.

Here’s a look at how many interceptions each of the other 10 quarterbacks with 300 touchdown passes had thrown at the time they got No. 300:

Peyton Manning is the NFL’s all-time leader with 539 career touchdown passes. He had 152 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.

Brett Favre threw 508 career touchdown passes. He had 175 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.

Drew Brees has 465 career touchdown passes. He had 154 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.

Tom Brady has 456 career touchdown passes. He had 115 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.

Dan Marino threw 420 career touchdown passes. He had 169 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.

Fran Tarkenton threw 342 career touchdown passes. He had 219 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.

Eli Manning has 320 career touchdown passes. He had 205 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.

Philip Rivers has 314 career touchdown passes. He had 146 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.

Ben Roethlisberger has 301 career touchdown passes. He had 160 interceptions when he threw his 300th touchdown.

John Elway retired with exactly 300 career touchdown passes and 226 career interceptions.

With just 115 interceptions at the time he threw touchdown No. 300, Brady had the fewest picks of anyone to reach the mark. Rodgers will throw No. 300 with about 40 fewer interceptions than Brady had.