Cardinals undrafted rookie WR Carlton Agudosi looks the part

Posted by Charean Williams on July 6, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

Carlton Agudosi looks the part. He’s a 6-foot-6, 220-pound receiver with a 401/2-inch vertical, a 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump and a 4.61 40-yard dash. But Agudosi’s college numbers don’t match.

He made only 35 catches for 513 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons at Rutgers, including only eight receptions for 85 yards and one score last season. But the Cardinals, intrigued by Agudosi’s physical tools, signed him as an undrafted free agent.

“I don’t know if it was quarterback, scheme or what it was,” Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “That’s a big, tall, fast guy that should have had big numbers in college.”

Agudosi had five offensive coordinators and five position coaches in his five college seasons. He had injuries and played on a offense that averaged only 15.7 points per game and 138.3 passing yards per game last season.

“My stats weren’t that good,” Agudosi said. “I had a pretty good junior year, and as a senior I was expecting to come out there and tear it up. It was definitely hard going through a season like that.”

Agudosi gets to start over in the NFL, though he’s probably a long shot even to make the practice squad. History says unproductive college players don’t suddenly blossom in the NFL, though there are exceptions like Terrell Davis.