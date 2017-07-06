Chiefs bring back Josh Mauga, sign Steven Terrell

Posted by Josh Alper on July 6, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Linebacker Josh Mauga started 30 games for the Chiefs in 2014 and 2015, but missed all of last season after hurting his hip during training camp.

He’ll have another chance to contribute to their defense this year. Mauga’s agent Michael Hoffman announced on Thursday that his client has re-signed with Kansas City and the team confirmed it a short time later.

Mauga had 161 tackles and two interceptions during his two seasons with the Chiefs. He spent 2010-12 with the Jets in a reserve/special teams role.

Mauga will join the inside linebacker group for the Chiefs and gives the team an experienced option in the event Derrick Johnson’s return from last year’s torn Achilles hits a snag at some point in the coming months.

The Chiefs also announced that they have signed former Seahawks safety Steven Terrell. Terrell made the first starts of his NFL career in place of the injured Earl Thomas late last season and will likely slot in as a backup to Ron Parker while vying for special teams work in Kansas City.

Punter Will Monday was waived to round out the Chiefs’ roster moves on Thursday. Dustin Colquitt is now the only punter on the 90-man roster as he prepares for his 13th NFL season.