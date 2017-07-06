Chiefs waive safety Marqueston Huff

Posted by Charean Williams on July 6, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT

The Chiefs waived safety Marqueston Huff with a non-football injury designation.

Huff, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Titans in 2014. In three seasons, he has played in 41 games, with one start, making 23 tackles, one interception and one sack.

The Titans released Huff during the final 53-player cuts last August, and the Jaguars claimed him only to release him a week later. He returned to the Jaguars’ practice squad before the Ravens signed him to their active roster in October. The Chiefs signed Huff in March.

Huff’s release was one of four moves made by the Chiefs on Thursday, the only moves in the NFL. They signed linebacker Josh Mauga and safety Steven Terrell. They released punter Will Monday.