Ex-NFL player De’von Hall accused of murdering his mother

De’von Hall’s NFL career consisted of just four games with the Colts, and scattered appearances on other teams’ practice squads. But while Hall’s name isn’t known to most NFL fans, his story is now getting a great deal of attention. And it’s a disturbing story.
The Los Angeles Times ran a long feature today about Hall’s descent into mental illness, which culminated in the death of Hall’s mother, for which he has been charged with murder. The story says that some of Hall’s college teammates feared he would snap and kill someone, though they thought it would be a stranger, not his mother.
The family blames the NFL.
“The NFL, in my opinion, should’ve done a better job in making sure they took care of this kid,” his mother’s brother Tony Benson said.
Hall is being held on $1 million bail and is refusing to see visitors. Some of his family members think he is so lost to mental illness that he doesn’t even realize his mother is dead. His public defender argues that he is not competent to stand trial.
The family blames the NFL because they want to sue someone with money. Under no circumstances can the NFL be blamed for not making sure a guy who played four games doesn’t kill somebody years later.
NFL’s problem?, …maybe a family member or college pal should have stepped up! Sounds as if he had issues long before his short stint in the NFL.
NFL’s not to blame, obviously. Though there have been a couple guys in recent memory with obvious mental health issues who didn’t get help for whatever reason.
Well, after reading the linked LA Times story we at least know it clearly wasn’t the heavy daily pot use and attendant brain damage.
I’m sure only a large amount of money will make his family feel better.