For Cowboys, winning still trumps character

Posted by Mike Florio on July 6, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

In the aftermath of yet another Cowboys player finding trouble, Kevin Sherrington of the Dallas Morning News argues that coach Jason Garrett eventually will have to lose a player or two in order to get things under control.

It sounds good in theory, but in practice it’s a flawed premise. For starters, Garrett doesn’t make the call on who stays and who goes; those decisions come from the General Manager, who also happens to be the owner.

And for Jerry Jones, who remains intent on winning a Super Bowl with a team that he can claim full credit for building, the desire to win continues to trump concepts like character. It’s true for many teams, in every level of every sport. It’s especially true in Dallas, where Jones has shown a willingness to tolerate great players who may not be model citizens.

Right, wrong, whatever. That’s just the way it is. So maybe, at some point, a guy the Cowboys were going to get rid of anyway will be dumped, ostensibly to send a message about what will be and won’t be accepted. Here’s the fundamental truth — plenty will be accepted if a guy can help the team win games. Because Jones wants to win enough games to get a Super Bowl trophy that he can confidently say his efforts procured.

And if that happens, Jones and plenty of Cowboys fans will say it was worth it. Just like it was when the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1990s with more than a few guys who from time to time had a hard time complying with the rules of society.