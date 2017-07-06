Former Houston quarterback Greg Ward hopes to make it as a receiver

Posted by Mike Florio on July 6, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT

There’s a decent line of former college quarterbacks who have made it in the NFL at another position. Former University of Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. hopes to be the next one to do it.

Jake Lourim of philly.com recently took a close look at Ward’s effort to become an NFL receiver. Ward actually arrived at Houston as a receiver before becoming a quarterback. Now, the five-foot, 10-inch and 174-pound spread-option quarterback is re-embracing the role of pass catcher.

“It’s just getting back in the groove at receiver, just staying focused and working on it every single day like everything else,” Ward said last month.

He has a long way to go from undrafted rookie to 53-man roster. But he’s willing to put in the work. Given that he managed a 27-6 record as a starter, including three wins over ranked teams, it could be a mistake to write him off as an NFL prospect, even if it takes him a few years and maybe several different teams before he finds his niche.