Gary Barnidge hasn’t heard from Ravens, yet

Posted by Mike Florio on July 6, 2017, 10:08 PM EDT

The Ravens need tight ends. Tight end Gary Barnidge needs a job. Those two objectives have yet to intersect.

Via the Baltimore Sun, Barnidge told Glenn Clark Radio that the veteran right end has yet to hear from the Ravens.

“They know who to contact, who to call,” Barnidge said. “I just know we haven’t heard anything yet, which is fine. . . . I’m in no hurry. I’m staying in shape. I’ll be ready when that call comes, so I’m in no rush right now.”

The Ravens lost Dennis Pitta to his third dislocated hip, and Darren Waller recently was suspended for at least one year.

“I still think I have the ability to be a No. 1, and I’ve showed that the last two years,” Barnidge said. “One thing people always talk about is your age, your age, your age. They talked about it two years ago. They talked about it last year. And my age has not done anything. I’ve been able to produce at my age, no slowing down.”

The market for Barnidge since his release by the Browns after the draft hasn’t been slow; it’s been non-existent. Still, whether it’s the Ravens or someone else, injuries and other developments will create a need, and Barnidge likely will get a call, at some point.