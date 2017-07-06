Jason Campbell recalls a “whole bunch of crazy going on” in Washington

Posted by Mike Florio on July 6, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

For most of the past 20 years in Washington, the NFL franchise has had more lows than highs. A former first-round quarterback of the team has shed some light on some of the lows he experienced there.

“The hard thing is the Redskins have a really big fan base and you fall in love with people in the D.C. area,” Jason Campbell told Deron Snyder of the Washington Times. “That’s the part that makes you want to be there. Then there’s the football side of it. You have a good relationship with the guys who played before you. But the flip side is when you realize there’s a whole bunch of crazy going on.”

For Campbell, the “whole bunch of crazy” manifested itself most notably when the team abruptly imported Sherm Lewis from a bingo hall to take control of an offense that was being operated by then-coach Jim Zorn.

“That was really weird,” Campbell said. “He didn’t even know all the plays. It was just crazy. You could feel the animosity on the field. Lewis told me in all his years in football he had never seen a quarterback deal with so much chaos going on around him. It was a hard position for me to be in.”

Campbell realizes that the team’s current quarterback is in a very good position, with $19.95 million earned last year and $23.94 million to be made in 2017.

“Kirk is making 20-plus million dollars and can sleep at night,” Campbell said. “He’s not super-stressed because he knows if Washington doesn’t sign him, other teams will. It’s not like he’s making two or three million and worried about getting hurt. He’s already made more than most NFL guys are paid in eight or nine years.

“He just has to play this year out. They’re gonna give him a long-term contract here or he’ll get one somewhere else. Either way, he’s good.”

Campbell is right. Washington failed to get Cousins signed to a long-term deal in 2016 when it would have been a lot cheaper than it will be now, and the team failed to get Cousins signed to a long-term deal in 2015, when it would have been a whole lot cheaper than it will be now. So the team can either pay him what his circumstances dictate or he can take $44 million from the past two seasons and see what happens next year in Washington.

There’s a decent chance it will involve a whole bunch of crazy.