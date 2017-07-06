Jason Campbell recalls a “whole bunch of crazy going on” in Washington

For most of the past 20 years in Washington, the NFL franchise has had more lows than highs. A former first-round quarterback of the team has shed some light on some of the lows he experienced there.
“The hard thing is the Redskins have a really big fan base and you fall in love with people in the D.C. area,” Jason Campbell told Deron Snyder of the Washington Times. “That’s the part that makes you want to be there. Then there’s the football side of it. You have a good relationship with the guys who played before you. But the flip side is when you realize there’s a whole bunch of crazy going on.”
For Campbell, the “whole bunch of crazy” manifested itself most notably when the team abruptly imported Sherm Lewis from a bingo hall to take control of an offense that was being operated by then-coach Jim Zorn.
“That was really weird,” Campbell said. “He didn’t even know all the plays. It was just crazy. You could feel the animosity on the field. Lewis told me in all his years in football he had never seen a quarterback deal with so much chaos going on around him. It was a hard position for me to be in.”
Campbell realizes that the team’s current quarterback is in a very good position, with $19.95 million earned last year and $23.94 million to be made in 2017.
“Kirk is making 20-plus million dollars and can sleep at night,” Campbell said. “He’s not super-stressed because he knows if Washington doesn’t sign him, other teams will. It’s not like he’s making two or three million and worried about getting hurt. He’s already made more than most NFL guys are paid in eight or nine years.
“He just has to play this year out. They’re gonna give him a long-term contract here or he’ll get one somewhere else. Either way, he’s good.”
Campbell is right. Washington failed to get Cousins signed to a long-term deal in 2016 when it would have been a lot cheaper than it will be now, and the team failed to get Cousins signed to a long-term deal in 2015, when it would have been a whole lot cheaper than it will be now. So the team can either pay him what his circumstances dictate or he can take $44 million from the past two seasons and see what happens next year in Washington.
There’s a decent chance it will involve a whole bunch of crazy.
Cousins is contributing to this mess too. Let’s not make him into some blameless innocent.
Elite NFL Players, THe most underpaid profession in Pro Sports and yes I understand Roster Size is at 53. But think about it for a second.
Dan Snyder is the head CRAZY.
Go Redskins, anyway.
even though it was in quotes Mike used Redskins and things just went on
I noticed early on that Jason Campbell throws one of the prettiest spirals you’ll ever see. But the DC experience obviously wrecked most of his potential. After all that crazy in DC, it’s a wonder he had enough left in the tank to stay in the NFL as long as he did.
“It’s a business!” Fans should not get too close to players they like…or teams for that matter. Players move on..here today and gone tomorrow. Teams having decades old fan bases relocate. following the Rams from LA to St. Louis to LA and Carson from SD to Carson..next up Buffalo to San Antonio. Fans are over taxed and can’t build super stadiums for their teams. So, they move and the NFL lets them. Sad.
I always liked Campbell. Never flashy, but played well and had an earnestness about him.
I’ll never understand the Redskin’s preoccupation with Cousins, he’s decent, middle of the pack QB, but nowhere elite or worth elite money.
The Redskins can’t be held hostage to these unreasonable salary demands, they should put a fair offer on the table and either he signs or they move on. If another team is willing to pay an elite salary for that middling Qb, that becomes their problem, not yours.
I like Jason Campbell… but… he was drafted too high.
I am not sure Cousins is worth the money. Sure, he can say to the Skins – pay me an amount equal to this years tag + future in guaranteed funds, but there is no chance he gets a contract like that from another team.
His chance for making the most money will come from the Redskins.
Now, if he isn’t as concerned about getting the most money – he will have options. I do think that there will be teams that will be willing to pay him $$ if they don’t have to give up draft picks. But, i don’t think whomever signs him to a big contract is going to get their moneys worth.
I understand letting Cousins play under the franchise tag last season. He had come off a nice year, but it was his first as a starter. In the first three seasons, he was 18-19 td-int, and was pretty average. Let him play a year under the tag, and see if he can repeat his performance. But, they should have done everything possible to get him to a long term deal this offseason. Instead, it kills their cap this year, and they either let him walk, or kill their cap going forward.
Washington is one of the few places, where bungling the contract for your franchise qb can be seen as improvement for the front-office. At least they’ve crippled their cap so they can’t throw money at big-name players who fall into the over-the-hill (Bruce Smith, Deion Sanders) or will-quit-when-paid (Haynesworth) categories.