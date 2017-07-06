Jihad Ward reportedly underwent minor foot surgery

Posted by Charean Williams on July 6, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

The mystery apparently is solved: Raiders defensive lineman Jihad Ward underwent minor surgery on his left foot, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ward recently posted a photo on Snapchat of him on a scooter with his lower left leg in a cast.

Per Rapoport, Ward should return to practice by mid-August on a “cautious timetable.”

Ward had surgery on the same foot in 2015 while still at Illinois. That surgery was to repair a stress reaction.

Ward, a second-round pick in 2016, played in all 16 games last season with 13 starts. He made 30 tackles and recovered a fumble.