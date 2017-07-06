Josh McDaniels to drive pace car at NASCAR race in New Hampshire

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 6, 2017, 2:47 AM EDT

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be leading the pack to the green flag at the Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway later this month.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event takes place on July 16 in Loudon, N.H.

“I enjoy NASCAR and love coming up to New Hampshire Motor Speedway whenever I get a chance,” McDaniels said in a statement, via NESN.com. “Driving the pace car to start the race is about as exciting as it gets. I know we have had players at the Patriots take a turn in the pace car, and I heard how much they enjoyed the experience. I look forward to my chance to do it. It will be fun to spend the day at the track.”

McDaniels isn’t the only member of the Patriots to perform the task before. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, defensive end Rob Ninkovich and offensive lineman Matt Light have all driven the pace car for prior NASCAR events at the circuit.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway traditionally holds two races at the track each season.