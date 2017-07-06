 Skip to content

Keyshawn Johnson lays down the law on his son

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 6, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT
When he was playing in the NFL, Keyshawn Johnson was never bashful about speaking his mind.

That’s continued in his role as a father, with tough words for his own son as he takes an involuntary break from college football.

Freshman wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. is taking a leave of absence from Nebraska, after being caught with marijuana in his dorm room in June. He’s now back home in California and may take classes at a junior college this fall.

The elder Johnson said his son needed to “mature” before he went back to Nebraska to continue his career.

Johnson has a close relationship with Cornhuskers coach Mike Riley, who was his offensive coordinator at Southern Cal. And Riley has confirmed the leave of absence for the younger Johnson, who was one of his most celebrated recruits.

“One thing you will not do as my son is you will not embarrass Nebraska, you will not embarrass Mike Riley and you will not embarrass this family,” the elder Johnson said, via Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Leader. “If you mature and you’re ready to resume your football career and academic goals, then Nebraska will be ready to embrace you.”

The former Jets, Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Panthers wideout said he consulted with Riley and the school’s athletic department. Conspicuously absent from the discussions was Johnson Jr.

“I never asked him,” Johnson Sr. said. “At the end of the day, I don’t think that decision was in his hands. He squandered that decision. He still wants to play football, and he still wants to play for Nebraska. But if you don’t do the things you’re supposed to do, under the guidelines of me, it’s not going to happen. . . .

“You’ve watched — on Instagram, on Facebook, on Twitter — everything’s a big party. You just want to get to college to party, but you don’t understand: You’re playing college football. It’s a business. And it’s a serious business. If you want to become successful — make it to the NFL — you’ve got to embrace it. You’ve got to own it. You don’t make it to the next level by cruising. There’s no cruise control.

“There’s no ‘Mike Riley is good friends with Keyshawn, so his son’s automatically going to play.’ That’s not the game. That’s not why he went to Nebraska. He went there to work his tail off. To have an opportunity to be successful. But when you don’t do that — and you squander that — what are you going to do?”

We’ll see down the line whether the strategy is successful, but it’s clear that Johnson isn’t going to let his son skate by on his name.

  1. weepingjebus says: Jul 6, 2017 11:28 AM

    That’s great parenting, which I admittedly did not expect from Keyshawn Johnson.

  2. realfootballfan says: Jul 6, 2017 11:28 AM

    Good for Keyshawn. This generation of parents don’t hold these kids accountable enough, which is in turn culminating into so many entitle brats as adults.

  3. touchdownroddywhite says: Jul 6, 2017 11:34 AM

    Good for him. Tired of seeing these parents push for their kids to get special treatment when they know good and well their children are making bad decisions and doing the wrong things in life.

  4. willycents says: Jul 6, 2017 11:40 AM

    Sounds like Keyshawn didn’t realize that his son thought campus was a “safe space”. Bring on the commentors who claim it is legal in several states, does no harm, cures all known diseases, has no bad effect on anything, none of dad’s business, etc.
    Kudos to Keyshawn for trying to teach his son right from wrong, and, that actions have consequences,

  5. edwardemanuelson says: Jul 6, 2017 11:42 AM

    Keyshawn just went up a few notches in my book.

  6. lesterclan says: Jul 6, 2017 11:44 AM

    Wow. I will admit I was one of the loudest Keyshawn haters, but that is pretty impressive on his part. It’s something we need to see more of from ALL parents (including me), but we rarely do. Well done, Keyshawn.

  7. 700levelvet says: Jul 6, 2017 11:46 AM

    His old man is so full of it…. Please

  8. irishgary says: Jul 6, 2017 11:53 AM

    Never liked Keyshawn, but it’s nice to see someone being a parent to these atheletes.

  9. manderson4150 says: Jul 6, 2017 12:00 PM

    That is a FATHER…….

  10. bobC927 says: Jul 6, 2017 12:04 PM

    Quite the reversal from the MeShawn we all loved to hate.

  11. amgdds says: Jul 6, 2017 12:17 PM

    If your kid spills his milk, what do you do, slap him in the head?

  12. genericcommenter says: Jul 6, 2017 12:18 PM

    Sounds like a great dad but I’m waiting for the inevitable comments that claim that no matter what he does he can’t be a good parent because of his race.

  13. nhpats says: Jul 6, 2017 12:25 PM

    Good for Keyshawn. Hopefully the kid will get it together.

  14. iamthehorniestmanintheworld says: Jul 6, 2017 12:27 PM

    Those are pretty powerful words. Looks like when no one was looking Keyshaun grew up himself. I take back all the bad things I thought and said aboot you and hope your son has learned a lesson.

  15. rocksolid33 says: Jul 6, 2017 12:41 PM

    Keyshawn went from “Just give Me the dam ball” to “my son did what… send his ass home and no I didn’t talk to him about it!” Much respect…

  16. ivydude81 says: Jul 6, 2017 12:46 PM

    Key Jr. went to multiple high schools which is a red flag. He doesn’t have the talent of a 4 star player if his last name was Smith he would of been a two star at best.

