Marcus Mariota: I’m a long way from thinking about a second contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 6, 2017, 5:39 AM EDT

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is heading into the third year of his rookie contract, meaning he and the Titans couldn’t negotiate a new deal right now even if both sides wanted to. But that hasn’t kept Mariota from being asked if Derek Carr’s new deal has him thinking about his own contractual prospects.

Mariota, however, told KHON that he’s a long way from thinking about a second contract.

“For any athlete, anybody in professional sports, it’s out of your control. I mean, you’ve got to play well, you’ve got to do certain things, things kind of have to line up for those contracts to happen. I can’t think about next season or the season after that. I’ve got to focus on our first game and continue to be the best guy that I can be for the team,” Mariota said. “If all those things happen and things go right and that contract is up, and you know, I’d love to be in Nashville and I think the Titans are such a great organization, that it would be a lot of fun to play for them for a long time.”

If Mariota continues to grow over his next two seasons like he has over his first two seasons, he will become one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. But he is not thinking about that just yet.