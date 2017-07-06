Martellus Bennett laughs off comparison to Jared Cook

Posted by Mike Florio on July 6, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Many Packers fans wonder whether the team upgraded at the tight end position when letting Jared Cook walk away in free agency and replacing him with Martellus Bennett. Former Packers tight end suggested during an appearance on ESPN Milwaukee’s Wilde & Tausch that, with Bennett in for Cook, the Packers will “gain more in blocking but won’t get as much as a pass catcher.”

The show’s Twitter account posted that quote, and Bennett responded with the laughing/crying emoji.

The laughter is understandable, apart from the pride/confidence/delusion inherent to all successful athletes. Bennett has had the better career as a pass catcher, by a considerable margin. And Cook ended up in Green Bay last year only after he was dumped by the Rams for failing to live up to the contract he’d signed.

Yes, Cook had a catch for the ages against the Cowboys in the playoffs. But on a week-in, week-out basis Bennett is the more reliable option.

It nevertheless will make for an interesting apples-to-apples comparison in 2017, with Bennett in Green Bay and Cook signing with the Raiders.